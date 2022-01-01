Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 119K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 56% higher pixel density (421 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (851 against 484 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (122 vs 93 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 93.9%
PWM 240 Hz 806 Hz
Response time 5 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +76%
851 nits
Galaxy A03s
484 nits
Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +7%
87.2%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 760 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +475%
1029
Galaxy A03s
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +263%
3216
Galaxy A03s
886
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 +477%
690954
Galaxy A03s
119685
CPU 190831 36930
GPU 245573 15632
Memory 124639 29149
UX 130708 38919
Total score 690954 119685
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5551 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13163 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 28.1 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Galaxy A03s +89%
20:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Galaxy A03s +3%
15:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Galaxy A03s +8%
29:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 +1%
87 dB
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2021 August 2021
Release date February 2021 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

