Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs A24 4G

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21
VS
61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 360K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Shows 68% longer battery life (43:08 vs 25:44 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1022 against 858 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 and A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 421 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21
858 nits
Galaxy A24 4G +19%
1022 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +6%
87.2%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 854 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +84%
1042
Galaxy A24 4G
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +80%
3268
Galaxy A24 4G
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 +113%
768896
Galaxy A24 4G
360788
CPU 203417 103750
GPU 272156 84782
Memory 144766 76824
UX 146598 93483
Total score 768896 360788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 +363%
5714
Galaxy A24 4G
1235
Max surface temperature 38.9 °C -
Stability 66% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5714 1235
Web score 12618 8027
Video editing 7114 5566
Photo editing 29385 15535
Data manipulation 10447 7389
Writing score 16576 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 28.1 GB 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:27 hr 15:31 hr
Watching video 12:26 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 92 hr 155 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21
25:44 hr
Galaxy A24 4G +68%
43:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2021 April 2023
Release date February 2021 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 and Pixel 7
2. Galaxy S21 and iPhone 11
3. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A53 5G
4. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A13
5. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22
6. Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6a
7. Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A34 5G
8. Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A14
9. Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A23
10. Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A53 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский