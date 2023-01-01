Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy M13 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy M13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 131K)

5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 131K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (854 against 443 nits)

Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (854 against 443 nits) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.2 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 421 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.5% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1119:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 +93% 854 nits Galaxy M13 443 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Blue, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 +5% 87.2% Galaxy M13 82.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 28.1 GB 22.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:27 hr - Watching video 12:26 hr - Gaming 04:31 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 25:44 hr Galaxy M13 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 118 Galaxy M13 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 90 Galaxy M13 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 111 Galaxy M13 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 +7% 87 dB Galaxy M13 81.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced January 2021 May 2022 Release date February 2021 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.