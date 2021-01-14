Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy M31s

Самсунг Галакси С21
VS
Самсунг Галакси М31s
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 184K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (840 against 598 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 98.2%
PWM 240 Hz 125 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +40%
840 nits
Galaxy M31s
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 +3%
87.2%
Galaxy M31s
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 760 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +201%
1019
Galaxy M31s
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +158%
3238
Galaxy M31s
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +223%
594369
Galaxy M31s
184179

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.1
OS size 28.1 GB 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 +5%
87 dB
Galaxy M31s
82.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2020
Release date February 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S21
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy M31s
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy M31s
7. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy M31s
8. Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy M31s
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish