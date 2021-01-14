Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Note 20

Самсунг Галакси С21
Samsung Galaxy S21
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 113% higher maximum brightness (1298 against 610 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 515K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1106 and 931 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 421 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 +113%
1298 nits
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S21
87.2%
Galaxy Note 20 +2%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock - 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 +19%
1106
Galaxy Note 20
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 +17%
3249
Galaxy Note 20
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 +36%
702689
Galaxy Note 20
515165

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.5
OS size - 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date February 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21
5. Huawei Honor 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 20
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 20
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish