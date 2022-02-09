Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Comes with 654 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3046 mAh

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 609K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 799 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1319 and 1176 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 290 Hz Response time - 7.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +62% 1294 nits iPhone 11 Pro 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +6% 87.4% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 11 Pro 13:15 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 11 Pro 15:14 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 11 Pro 17:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2019 Release date March 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.