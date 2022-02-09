Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1294 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2406 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 827 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 781K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 12% higher pixel density (476 vs 425 PPI)
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1732 and 1176 points
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|510 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1176
iPhone 13 mini +47%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3591
iPhone 13 mini +30%
4673
|CPU
|221779
|193760
|GPU
|378872
|347737
|Memory
|147967
|108337
|UX
|149643
|131541
|Total score
|890211
|781294
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|54 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9042
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2406 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
14:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.
