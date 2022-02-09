Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini

Samsung Galaxy S22
Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1294 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2406 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 827 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 781K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 12% higher pixel density (476 vs 425 PPI)
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1732 and 1176 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +56%
1294 nits
iPhone 13 mini
827 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%
iPhone 13 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22
1176
iPhone 13 mini +47%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22
3591
iPhone 13 mini +30%
4673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +14%
890211
iPhone 13 mini
781294
CPU 221779 193760
GPU 378872 347737
Memory 147967 108337
UX 149643 131541
Total score 890211 781294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 54 FPS
Graphics score - 9042
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S22
n/a
iPhone 13 mini
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S22
n/a
iPhone 13 mini
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S22
n/a
iPhone 13 mini
14:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10

