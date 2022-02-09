Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 316K)

Comes with 1879 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 1821 mAh

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Thinner bezels – 22% more screen real estate

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size

Delivers 103% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 638 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Weighs 19 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Apple iPhone 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 425 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 1373:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +103% 1294 nits iPhone 8 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +34% 87.4% iPhone 8 65.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz - FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +27% 1176 iPhone 8 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +62% 3591 iPhone 8 2212 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +181% 890211 iPhone 8 316473 CPU 221779 90324 GPU 378872 92994 Memory 147967 61110 UX 149643 72174 Total score 890211 316473 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 3216 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 19 FPS Graphics score - 3216 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 11:54 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 10:36 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 12:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 93 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 90 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 8 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2017 Release date March 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 1.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.