Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S22
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (897K versus 398K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1009 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2691 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (851 against 617 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 425 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 239 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +38%
851 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +30%
87.4%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +25%
1169
iPhone 8 Plus
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +44%
3582
iPhone 8 Plus
2480
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +125%
897398
iPhone 8 Plus
398007
CPU 221779 124988
GPU 378872 147976
Memory 147967 61076
UX 149643 66430
Total score 897398 398007
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +92%
6555
iPhone 8 Plus
3421
Stability 59% 71%
Graphics test 39 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 6555 3421
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 30.2 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:56 hr
Watching video - 11:09 hr
Gaming - 04:25 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +12%
89.5 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S20 FE
3. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21
4. Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro
7. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 11
10. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish