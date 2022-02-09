Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Comes with 1879 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 1821 mAh

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Thinner bezels – 22% more screen real estate

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size

Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 670 nits)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 553K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Weighs 19 grams less

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1333 and 1176 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 425 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 2457:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +93% 1294 nits iPhone SE (2020) 670 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +34% 87.4% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 8.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone SE (2020) 103 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone SE (2020) 98 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone SE (2020) 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date March 2022 April 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.