Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus ROG Phone 3 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Asus ROG Phone 3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 719 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 706K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3 Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3700 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 79.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +80% 1294 nits ROG Phone 3 719 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +9% 87.4% ROG Phone 3 79.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 645 MHz FLOPS - ~1365 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +20% 1176 ROG Phone 3 982 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +7% 3591 ROG Phone 3 3358 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +26% 890211 ROG Phone 3 706115 CPU 221779 194861 GPU 378872 238559 Memory 147967 119661 UX 149643 155514 Total score 890211 706115 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a ROG Phone 3 4147 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 24 FPS Graphics score - 4147 PCMark 3.0 score - 14389 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (9th and 61st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.1 ROG UI OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.83" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a ROG Phone 3 89.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 July 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.