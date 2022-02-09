Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus ROG Phone 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Asus ROG Phone 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 802 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 786K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3700 mAh

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 568 Hz Response time - 2.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +61% 1294 nits ROG Phone 5 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +7% 87.4% ROG Phone 5 82%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +5% 1176 ROG Phone 5 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 3591 ROG Phone 5 +4% 3734 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +13% 890211 ROG Phone 5 786065 CPU 221779 198233 GPU 378872 303005 Memory 147967 133238 UX 149643 154038 Total score 890211 786065 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a ROG Phone 5 5728 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5728 PCMark 3.0 score - 16381 AnTuTu Android Results (9th and 31st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 ROG UI

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 35 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a ROG Phone 5 92.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.