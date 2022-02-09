Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs ROG Phone 5s Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5s Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 843 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
  • Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +56%
1312 nits
ROG Phone 5s Pro
843 nits

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 238 gramm (8.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +1%
898510
ROG Phone 5s Pro
887202
CPU 221779 221042
GPU 378872 339188
Memory 147967 147008
UX 149643 177766
Total score 898510 887202
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6632 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (15th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 August 2021
Release date March 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro.

