Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 3

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Samsung Galaxy S22
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (920K versus 261K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 116% higher peek brightness (857 against 397 nits)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2915 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 425 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.6%
PWM 239 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 10 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +116%
857 nits
Pixel 3
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +11%
87.4%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1300 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +131%
1173
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +81%
3577
Pixel 3
1976
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +252%
920347
Pixel 3
261830
CPU 227100 69211
GPU 383658 90936
Memory 149592 44657
UX 160666 57727
Total score 920347 261830
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +297%
6527
Pixel 3
1646
Stability 59% 93%
Graphics test 39 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 6527 1646
PCMark 3.0 score 12429 8906
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 30.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:22 hr
Watching video - 09:07 hr
Gaming - 03:04 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Pixel 3
20:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +26%
130
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Galaxy S22 +12%
110
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +25%
126
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +5%
89.5 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2018
Release date March 2022 November 2018
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S22
2. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22
3. iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S22
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S22
6. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 3
7. Pixel 6 and Pixel 3
8. Pixel 4 and Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish