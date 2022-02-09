Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.