Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei Honor 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 594 nits)

77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 502K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +118% 1294 nits Honor 30 Pro 594 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Honor 30 Pro +3% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 1300 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +55% 1176 Honor 30 Pro 758 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +17% 3591 Honor 30 Pro 3064 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +77% 890211 Honor 30 Pro 502766 CPU 221779 141729 GPU 378872 172098 Memory 147967 89936 UX 149643 101325 Total score 890211 502766 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (9th and 167th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No (5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date March 2022 May 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.