Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Honor 50 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei Honor 50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 510K)

Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 742 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +74% 1294 nits Honor 50 742 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Honor 50 +3% 89.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 642L GPU clock 1300 MHz 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +51% 1176 Honor 50 780 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +21% 3591 Honor 50 2969 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +74% 890211 Honor 50 510680 CPU 221779 160022 GPU 378872 15691 Memory 147967 78639 UX 149643 116871 Total score 890211 510680 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a Honor 50 2503 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2503 PCMark 3.0 score - 10242 AnTuTu Ranking (9th and 160th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.14" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Honor 50 92.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 June 2021 Release date March 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.