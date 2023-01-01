Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Honor Magic 5 Pro

77 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S22
VS
89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1231 against 862 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 907K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 780 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.7%
PWM 239 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 10 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22
862 nits
Magic 5 Pro +43%
1231 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22
87.4%
Magic 5 Pro +4%
91%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 740
GPU clock 1300 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22
1179
Magic 5 Pro +21%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22
3618
Magic 5 Pro +27%
4598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22
907686
Magic 5 Pro +34%
1219602
CPU 222420 240420
GPU 371227 563919
Memory 145195 222701
UX 162492 186528
Total score 907686 1219602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22
6532
Magic 5 Pro +94%
12659
Max surface temperature 38 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 60% 53%
Graphics test 39 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 6532 12659
Web score 10239 -
Video editing 7172 -
Photo editing 27265 -
Data manipulation 10573 -
Writing score 15091 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (95th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 30.2 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:43 hr
Watching video - 16:12 hr
Gaming - 04:59 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Magic 5 Pro
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22
119
Magic 5 Pro +29%
154
Video quality
Galaxy S22
116
Magic 5 Pro +24%
144
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22
120
Magic 5 Pro +27%
152

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 +4%
89.5 dB
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 7
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6a
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. Honor Magic 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
8. Honor Magic 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
9. Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Lite
10. Honor Magic 5 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский