Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 137% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 547 nits)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 552K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3700 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +137% 1294 nits Honor View 30 Pro 547 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4% Honor View 30 Pro 84.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 1300 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +51% 1176 Honor View 30 Pro 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +17% 3591 Honor View 30 Pro 3057 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +61% 890211 Honor View 30 Pro 552226 CPU 221779 160079 GPU 378872 176646 Memory 147967 105187 UX 149643 115376 Total score 890211 552226 AnTuTu 9 Android Results (9th and 131st place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 3

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 109° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a Honor View 30 Pro 133 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a Honor View 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a Honor View 30 Pro 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 November 2019 Release date March 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 1.162 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.47 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.