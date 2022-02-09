Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Mate 40 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei Mate 40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 594 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 737K)

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 21 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +118% 1294 nits Mate 40 594 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Mate 40 +2% 89.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Kirin 9000E 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 3130 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77

- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G78 MP22 GPU clock 1300 MHz 760 MHz FLOPS - ~2137 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 1176 Mate 40 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 3591 Mate 40 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +21% 890211 Mate 40 737028 CPU 221779 - GPU 378872 - Memory 147967 - UX 149643 - Total score 890211 737028 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a Mate 40 5653 Stability - 50% Graphics test - 33 FPS Graphics score - 5653 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (9th and 45th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 18 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40.