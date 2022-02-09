Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4460 vs 3700 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 929K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 425 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 239 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22
862 nits
Mate 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22
87.4%
Mate 50 +1%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1300 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22
1183
Mate 50 +5%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22
3610
Mate 50 +5%
3796
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22
929543
Mate 50 +12%
1041890
CPU 227100 -
GPU 383658 -
Memory 149592 -
UX 160666 -
Total score 929543 1041890
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22
6530
Mate 50 +56%
10189
Stability 59% -
Graphics test 39 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 6530 10189
PCMark 3.0 score 12411 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (47th and 23rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 13
OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4460 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:03 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB
Mate 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.

