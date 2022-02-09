Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Mate 50
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4460 vs 3700 mAh
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 929K)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|PPI
|425 ppi
|442 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|239 Hz
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Mate 50 +5%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3610
Mate 50 +5%
3796
|CPU
|227100
|-
|GPU
|383658
|-
|Memory
|149592
|-
|UX
|160666
|-
|Total score
|929543
|1041890
|Stability
|59%
|-
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|61 FPS
|Graphics score
|6530
|10189
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12411
|-
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (47th and 23rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|30.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4460 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1