Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei Mate 50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Weighs 42 grams less

Weighs 42 grams less Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3700 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (937 against 850 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (937 against 850 nits) The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1174 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1174 points Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Huawei Mate 50 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 428 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 780 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.3% 99.8% PWM 239 Hz 119 Hz Response time 10 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 850 nits Mate 50 Pro +10% 937 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Mate 50 Pro +4% 91.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 13 OS size 30.2 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:22 hr Watching video - 14:35 hr Gaming - 05:10 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 n/a Mate 50 Pro 29:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 119 Mate 50 Pro +28% 152 Video quality Galaxy S22 116 Mate 50 Pro +22% 141 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 120 Mate 50 Pro +24% 149

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 +12% 89.5 dB Mate 50 Pro 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22.