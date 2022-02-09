Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei P30

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Хуавей П30
Samsung Galaxy S22
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (929K versus 483K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (862 against 637 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.6%
PWM 239 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 10 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +35%
862 nits
Huawei P30
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +2%
87.4%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1300 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +66%
1183
Huawei P30
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +41%
3610
Huawei P30
2564
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +92%
929543
Huawei P30
483186
CPU 227100 143176
GPU 383658 145755
Memory 149592 81733
UX 160666 111457
Total score 929543 483186
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +163%
6530
Huawei P30
2479
Stability 59% 47%
Graphics test 39 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 6530 2479
PCMark 3.0 score 12411 8404
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 10
OS size 30.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:45 hr
Watching video - 13:34 hr
Gaming - 04:30 hr
Standby - 90 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Huawei P30
28:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +9%
89.5 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2019
Release date March 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (38.1%)
13 (61.9%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs A53 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs A13 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6a
6. Huawei P30 vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish