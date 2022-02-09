Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Huawei P50 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 600K)

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 751 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 28 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 3700 mAh

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +72% 1294 nits P50 Pro 751 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% P50 Pro +4% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +7% 1176 P50 Pro 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +14% 3591 P50 Pro 3143 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +48% 890211 P50 Pro 600777 CPU 221779 162094 GPU 378872 185953 Memory 147967 137283 UX 149643 121084 Total score 890211 600777 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (9th and 118th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4360 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (73% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 10:03 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 11:31 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 25:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 July 2021 Release date March 2022 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.