Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy S22
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 674 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (902K versus 705K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +94%
1307 nits
Edge 20 Pro
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22
87.4%
Edge 20 Pro +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650
GPU clock 1300 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +21%
1183
Edge 20 Pro
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +15%
3624
Edge 20 Pro
3161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +28%
902793
Edge 20 Pro
705187
CPU 221779 194428
GPU 378872 233226
Memory 147967 118946
UX 149643 152170
Total score 902793 705187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +56%
6555
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Stability 59% 99%
Graphics test 39 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 6555 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
AnTuTu Ranking (15th and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
40:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +19%
130
Edge 20 Pro
109
Video quality
Galaxy S22 +15%
110
Edge 20 Pro
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +20%
126
Edge 20 Pro
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date March 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

