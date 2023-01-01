Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 429K)
  • Delivers 73% higher peak brightness (862 against 499 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Motorola Moto G73 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.2%
PWM 239 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1200:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +73%
862 nits
Moto G73
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +2%
87.4%
Moto G73
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 1300 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +66%
1179
Moto G73
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +82%
3618
Moto G73
1984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +111%
907686
Moto G73
429582
CPU 222420 126305
GPU 371227 105435
Memory 145195 87181
UX 162492 106595
Total score 907686 429582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22
6532
Moto G73
n/a
Max surface temperature 38 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6532 -
Web score 10239 -
Video editing 7172 -
Photo editing 27265 -
Data manipulation 10573 -
Writing score 15091 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 30.2 GB 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 +11%
89.5 dB
Moto G73
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 January 2023
Release date March 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

