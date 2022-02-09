Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Nokia G50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Nokia G50

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Нокиа G50
Samsung Galaxy S22
Nokia G50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (922K versus 322K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 69% higher pixel density (425 vs 252 PPI)
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (862 against 525 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 91.2%
PWM 239 Hz 2358000 Hz
Response time 10 ms 42.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2367:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +64%
862 nits
Nokia G50
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%
Nokia G50
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1300 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +134%
1184
Nokia G50
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +117%
3637
Nokia G50
1679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +186%
922347
Nokia G50
322040
CPU 227100 -
GPU 383658 -
Memory 149592 -
UX 160666 -
Total score 922347 322040
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +562%
6531
Nokia G50
986
Stability 59% 99%
Graphics test 39 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 6531 986
PCMark 3.0 score 12413 7096
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 30.2 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +2%
89.5 dB
Nokia G50
87.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

