Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 402K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (854 against 450 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.6%
PWM 239 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 10 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +90%
854 nits
OnePlus 6T
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +2%
87.4%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1300 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +128%
1172
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +52%
3596
OnePlus 6T
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +127%
914265
OnePlus 6T
402430
CPU 227100 91110
GPU 383658 166474
Memory 149592 64332
UX 160666 84472
Total score 914265 402430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +351%
6531
OnePlus 6T
1448
Stability 59% 98%
Graphics test 39 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 6531 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 12413 8345
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 30.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:37 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 03:56 hr
Standby - 101 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
OnePlus 6T
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +18%
119
OnePlus 6T
101
Video quality
Galaxy S22 +27%
116
OnePlus 6T
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +22%
120
OnePlus 6T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +11%
89.5 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2018
Release date March 2022 February 2019
SAR (head) - 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

