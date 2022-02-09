Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Ace 2 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Ace 2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 160% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 497 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 712K)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2 Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Oppo Ace 2 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +160% 1294 nits Ace 2 497 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4% Ace 2 85.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +31% 1176 Ace 2 901 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +7% 3591 Ace 2 3350 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +25% 890211 Ace 2 712913 CPU 221779 217279 GPU 378872 247769 Memory 147967 116645 UX 149643 135427 Total score 890211 712913 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (9th and 57th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 29 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date March 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.