Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Find X3 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Find X3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 703K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

24% higher pixel density (525 vs 425 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Oppo Find X3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 1294 nits Find X3 1294 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Find X3 +3% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Find X3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +33% 1176 Find X3 881 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +17% 3591 Find X3 3076 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +27% 890211 Find X3 703029 CPU 221779 - GPU 378872 - Memory 147967 - UX 149643 - Total score 890211 703029 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a Find X3 4203 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4203 PCMark 3.0 score - 10996 AnTuTu Ranking (9th and 63rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 10 min) Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3.