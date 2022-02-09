Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Realme GT 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 645 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 806K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +101% 1294 nits Realme GT 5G 645 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4% Realme GT 5G 85.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +4% 1176 Realme GT 5G 1130 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +1% 3591 Realme GT 5G 3548 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +10% 890211 Realme GT 5G 806991 CPU 221779 208279 GPU 378872 316446 Memory 147967 128878 UX 149643 158037 Total score 890211 806991 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (9th and 21st place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time - 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a Realme GT 5G 13:40 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a Realme GT 5G 16:20 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a Realme GT 5G 24:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Realme GT 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.