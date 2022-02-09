Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.