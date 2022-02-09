Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
Samsung Galaxy S22
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1184 and 972 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22
1312 nits
Realme GT Neo 3
n/a

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +22%
1184
Realme GT Neo 3
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22
3614
Realme GT Neo 3 +9%
3931
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22
898510
Realme GT Neo 3 +1%
908150
CPU 221779 292507
GPU 378872 340753
Memory 147967 99789
UX 149643 168359
Total score 898510 908150
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6632 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better display, software, camera, connectivity, and sound.

