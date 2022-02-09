Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Samsung Galaxy S22
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 197% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 436 nits)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 578K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 21.6 ms
Contrast - 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +197%
1294 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 640
GPU clock 1300 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +54%
890211
Realme X3 SuperZoom
578776
CPU 221779 152259
GPU 378872 207002
Memory 147967 104743
UX 149643 115207
Total score 890211 578776
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2020
Release date March 2022 July 2020
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

