Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 197% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 436 nits)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 578K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - Not detected Response time - 21.6 ms Contrast - 1756:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +197% 1294 nits Realme X3 SuperZoom 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4% Realme X3 SuperZoom 84.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 1.0 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 124 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Realme X3 SuperZoom 88.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 May 2020 Release date March 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.