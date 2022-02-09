Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Reno 7 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Оппо Рено 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy S22
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (897K versus 544K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (916 against 851 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Reno 7 Pro 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 239 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22
851 nits
Reno 7 Pro 5G +8%
916 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22
87.4%
Reno 7 Pro 5G +2%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1300 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +19%
1169
Reno 7 Pro 5G
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +18%
3582
Reno 7 Pro 5G
3024
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +65%
897398
Reno 7 Pro 5G
544449
CPU 221779 133186
GPU 378872 218898
Memory 147967 100212
UX 149643 92564
Total score 897398 544449
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +56%
6555
Reno 7 Pro 5G
4209
Stability 59% -
Graphics test 39 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 6555 4209
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 8738
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (20th and 166th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12
OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4896 x 6528
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S22
2. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22
3. iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S22
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S22
6. iPhone 13 Pro Max and Reno 7 Pro 5G
7. OnePlus 9R and Reno 7 Pro 5G
8. Galaxy A52s 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G
9. OnePlus 9RT and Reno 7 Pro 5G
10. X70 Pro and Reno 7 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish