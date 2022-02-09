Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (929K versus 151K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 104% higher peak brightness (862 against 422 nits)
  • 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 96%
PWM 239 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 45 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +104%
862 nits
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +7%
87.4%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1300 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +289%
1183
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +244%
3610
Galaxy A03
1049
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +514%
929543
Galaxy A03
151340
CPU 227100 60739
GPU 383658 24375
Memory 149592 33135
UX 160666 32172
Total score 929543 151340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +1520%
6530
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 59% 97%
Graphics test 39 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 6530 403
PCMark 3.0 score 12411 6688
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 30.2 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +9%
89.5 dB
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date March 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S22
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S22
3. iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy S22
4. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy S22
5. Pixel 7 or Galaxy S22
6. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A03
7. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A03
8. Galaxy A03 Core or Galaxy A03
9. Galaxy A04s or Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish