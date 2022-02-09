Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 7.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 119K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (854 against 353 nits)
- 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|93.9%
|PWM
|239 Hz
|806 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1126:1
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +558%
1172
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +308%
3596
881
|CPU
|227100
|36930
|GPU
|383658
|15632
|Memory
|149592
|29149
|UX
|160666
|38919
|Total score
|914265
|119476
|Stability
|59%
|-
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6531
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12413
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|30.2 GB
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|3:38 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:57 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:23 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:16 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.
