Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 148K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 121% higher peak brightness (858 against 389 nits)
- 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|80.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|95.1%
|PWM
|239 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|10 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +536%
1170
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +229%
3591
1091
|CPU
|227100
|43206
|GPU
|383658
|25138
|Memory
|149592
|38540
|UX
|160666
|42933
|Total score
|918341
|148356
|Max surface temperature
|38 °C
|41.9 °C
|Stability
|60%
|98%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|6532
|508
|Web score
|10252
|5468
|Video editing
|7143
|5889
|Photo editing
|27175
|8306
|Data manipulation
|10389
|4074
|Writing score
|14995
|5674
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.1
|OS size
|30.2 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.
