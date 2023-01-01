Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 148K)

6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 148K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 121% higher peak brightness (858 against 389 nits)

Delivers 121% higher peak brightness (858 against 389 nits) 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)

57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Samsung Galaxy A04s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 80.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.3% 95.1% PWM 239 Hz Not detected Response time 10 ms 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 +121% 858 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +8% 87.4% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 30.2 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:34 hr Watching video - 13:10 hr Gaming - 06:35 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 119 Galaxy A04s n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 116 Galaxy A04s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 120 Galaxy A04s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 +14% 89.5 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2022 August 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.