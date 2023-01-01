Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A04s

Самсунг Галакси С22
Самсунг Галакси А04s
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 148K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 121% higher peak brightness (858 against 389 nits)
  • 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 780 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 95.1%
PWM 239 Hz Not detected
Response time 10 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 +121%
858 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +8%
87.4%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1300 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +536%
1170
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +229%
3591
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +519%
918341
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 227100 43206
GPU 383658 25138
Memory 149592 38540
UX 160666 42933
Total score 918341 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +1186%
6532
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 38 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 60% 98%
Graphics test 39 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 6532 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S22 +118%
12459
Galaxy A04s
5716
Web score 10252 5468
Video editing 7143 5889
Photo editing 27175 8306
Data manipulation 10389 4074
Writing score 14995 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 30.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 +14%
89.5 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

