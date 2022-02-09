Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A12

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (897K versus 111K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 82% higher maximum brightness (851 against 467 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 96.3%
PWM 239 Hz 337 Hz
Response time 10 ms 52 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +82%
851 nits
Galaxy A12
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +6%
87.4%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1300 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +596%
1169
Galaxy A12
168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +247%
3582
Galaxy A12
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +702%
897398
Galaxy A12
111851
CPU 221779 35357
GPU 378872 13133
Memory 147967 28597
UX 149643 35628
Total score 897398 111851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 59% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6555 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 30.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 16:07 hr
Watching video - 12:14 hr
Gaming - 06:10 hr
Standby - 153 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A12
41:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +35%
130
Galaxy A12
96
Video quality
Galaxy S22 +38%
110
Galaxy A12
80
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +40%
126
Galaxy A12
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 +11%
89.5 dB
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 November 2020
Release date March 2022 December 2020
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S22
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S22
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy S22
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S22
6. Samsung Galaxy A22 or Samsung Galaxy A12
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A12
8. Samsung Galaxy M12 or Samsung Galaxy A12
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A12
10. Samsung Galaxy A02 or Samsung Galaxy A12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish