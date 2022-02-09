Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 137K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% higher pixel density (425 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 239 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22
854 nits
Galaxy A20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%
Galaxy A20
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 4 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1300 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +392%
1172
Galaxy A20
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +322%
3596
Galaxy A20
853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +566%
914265
Galaxy A20
137378
CPU 227100 48062
GPU 383658 20723
Memory 149592 31990
UX 160666 37339
Total score 914265 137378
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +1916%
6531
Galaxy A20
324
Stability 59% 85%
Graphics test 39 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 6531 324
PCMark 3.0 score 12413 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2019
Release date March 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

