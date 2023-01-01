Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy M32 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy M32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 236K)

3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 236K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% 99.1% PWM 239 Hz 362 Hz Response time 10 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 +20% 858 nits Galaxy M32 714 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +4% 87.4% Galaxy M32 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 30.2 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 119 Galaxy M32 n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 116 Galaxy M32 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 120 Galaxy M32 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 +12% 89.5 dB Galaxy M32 79.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 June 2021 Release date March 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.