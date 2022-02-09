Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Note 10 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 413K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 109% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 618 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 229 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +109% 1294 nits Galaxy Note 10 Lite 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +1% 87.4% Galaxy Note 10 Lite 86.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 1300 MHz 572 MHz FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +74% 1176 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 676 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +77% 3591 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 2026 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +116% 890211 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 413023 CPU 221779 111745 GPU 378872 140381 Memory 147967 72698 UX 149643 90338 Total score 890211 413023 AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy Note 10 Lite 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2020 Release date March 2022 February 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.29 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.