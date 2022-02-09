Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.