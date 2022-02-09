Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S10 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 533K)

Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 700 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 32 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +85% 1294 nits Galaxy S10 Lite 700 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% Galaxy S10 Lite 87.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.0 OS size - 22.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10 Lite 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2020 Release date March 2022 January 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.484 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.02 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.