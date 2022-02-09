Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S10e VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S10e Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 488K)

Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 708 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3100 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 17 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Samsung Galaxy S10e Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9 PPI 425 ppi 438 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 232 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +83% 1294 nits Galaxy S10e 708 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +5% 87.4% Galaxy S10e 83.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 1300 MHz 720 MHz FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +58% 1176 Galaxy S10e 746 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +87% 3591 Galaxy S10e 1920 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +82% 890211 Galaxy S10e 488476 CPU 221779 135573 GPU 378872 174007 Memory 147967 74005 UX 149643 107676 Total score 890211 488476 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10e 3112 Stability - 82% Graphics test - 18 FPS Graphics score - 3112 PCMark 3.0 score - 8725 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (9th and 176th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 20.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3100 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10e 11:01 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10e 15:16 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10e 20:42 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S10e 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2019 Release date March 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.582 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.575 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.