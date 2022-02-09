Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh

Delivers 180% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 632 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

21% higher pixel density (476 vs 393 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 11.6 mm narrower

Weighs 60 grams less

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1610 and 1163 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus - Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +180% 1767 nits iPhone 12 mini 632 nits

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +4% 88.3% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus 1163 iPhone 12 mini +38% 1610 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus 3549 iPhone 12 mini +18% 4185 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone 12 mini 695790 CPU - 190074 GPU - 284641 Memory - 94157 UX - 126265 Total score - 695790 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone 12 mini 7693 Stability - 69% Graphics test - 46 FPS Graphics score - 7693 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone 12 mini 132 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone 12 mini 112 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone 12 mini 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.