Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Apple iPhone X VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 157% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 678 nits)

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)

Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +157% 1745 nits iPhone X 678 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +7% 88.3% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz - FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +23% 1139 iPhone X 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +45% 3442 iPhone X 2380 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 363265 CPU - 122434 GPU - 100806 Memory - 57691 UX - 83809 Total score - 363265 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 3563 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3563 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2017 Release date March 2022 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.