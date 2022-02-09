Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Delivers 157% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 678 nits)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Plus +157%
1745 nits
iPhone X
678 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus +7%
88.3%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +23%
1139
iPhone X
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +45%
3442
iPhone X
2380
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 122434
GPU - 100806
Memory - 57691
UX - 83809
Total score - 363265
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3563
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S22 Plus
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S22 Plus
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

