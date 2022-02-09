Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 166% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 656 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +166% 1745 nits iPhone XS 656 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +7% 88.3% iPhone XS 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +2% 1139 iPhone XS 1112 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +22% 3442 iPhone XS 2819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 523113 CPU - 127267 GPU - 196436 Memory - 99161 UX - 104297 Total score - 523113 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 5753 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5753 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 10:20 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 11:21 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 14:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a iPhone XS 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2018 Release date March 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.