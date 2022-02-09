Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Asus Zenfone 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Asus Zenfone 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 121% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 801 nits)

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Weighs 26 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 5.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 495 Hz Response time - 3.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +121% 1767 nits Zenfone 8 801 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +7% 88.3% Zenfone 8 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +4% 1163 Zenfone 8 1121 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus 3549 Zenfone 8 +2% 3620 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 826963 CPU - 208013 GPU - 313550 Memory - 145918 UX - 155382 Total score - 826963 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 5675 Stability - 61% Graphics test - 33 FPS Graphics score - 5675 PCMark 3.0 score - 16037 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 ZenUI 8 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 45 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 12:34 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 15:47 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 21:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 28 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 126 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 108 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Zenfone 8 86.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 May 2021 Release date March 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.