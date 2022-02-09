Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (903K versus 316K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (1086 against 797 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.3%
PWM 240 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 5 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Plus +36%
1086 nits
Pixel 4a
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus +6%
88.3%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1300 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +108%
1145
Pixel 4a
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +111%
3462
Pixel 4a
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus +186%
903798
Pixel 4a
316028
CPU 219050 101186
GPU 388639 79209
Memory 147516 59587
UX 149456 78244
Total score 903798 316028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Plus +590%
6918
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6918 1003
PCMark 3.0 score 12913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 28.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Plus +14%
126
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Plus +6%
91.3 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 August 2020
Release date March 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

