Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.